Left Menu

India's Commitment to Global Welfare Highlighted at Maryada Mahotsav

At the Maryada Mahotsav in Rajasthan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's dedication to global welfare. He highlighted India's history of sacrifices to aid others, guided by dharma. Bhagwat stressed on restraint and moral values in addressing issues. Acharya Mahashraman echoed the need for peace and justified force for security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:26 IST
India's Commitment to Global Welfare Highlighted at Maryada Mahotsav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat stated at the 162nd Maryada Mahotsav in Chhoti Khatu, Rajasthan, that India has consistently prioritized global welfare, making sacrifices to assist other nations.

In today's world where nations often pursue selfish interests, Bhagwat maintained that India stands apart, guided by dharma to help others even at its own expense. He emphasized discipline, restraint, and moral guidance as crucial to understanding violence and non-violence.

Jain spiritual leader Acharya Mahashraman also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the idea that while peace is paramount, firmness and force are justified to ensure national security and citizen safety.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026