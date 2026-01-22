India's Commitment to Global Welfare Highlighted at Maryada Mahotsav

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat stated at the 162nd Maryada Mahotsav in Chhoti Khatu, Rajasthan, that India has consistently prioritized global welfare, making sacrifices to assist other nations.

In today's world where nations often pursue selfish interests, Bhagwat maintained that India stands apart, guided by dharma to help others even at its own expense. He emphasized discipline, restraint, and moral guidance as crucial to understanding violence and non-violence.

Jain spiritual leader Acharya Mahashraman also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the idea that while peace is paramount, firmness and force are justified to ensure national security and citizen safety.