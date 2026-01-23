Vice President's Homage to Netaji: A Memorable Visit to Odisha

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's maiden visit to Odisha was marked by programs celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His arrival on Friday at Biju Patnaik International Airport was met with welcome by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The Vice President journeyed to Cuttack, where he honored the legacy of the legendary freedom fighter by visiting the Netaji Birthplace Museum. During his stay, Radhakrishnan also inaugurated a district cultural building adjacent to the museum complex, signifying the cultural significance of the day.

Radhakrishnan's schedule included a return to Bhubaneswar for lunch before his departure to Kolkata. Authorities ensured heightened security throughout the Vice President's visit to maintain safety and order during the celebrations.

