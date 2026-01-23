Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Demands Declassification of Netaji Files

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, urging the government to declassify all documents related to him. She highlighted the unsolved mystery of his disappearance and emphasized Bose's vision of an inclusive India. State efforts to honor Bose include restorations and educational programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:57 IST
Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

In commemoration of Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has renewed her call for the declassification of documents related to the iconic freedom fighter. Speaking on Friday, Banerjee urged the central government to open all files, spotlighting the enduring mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Banerjee noted that decades have passed without answers to Bose's fate post-1945, a lingering sorrow for many. She emphasized the state's proactive steps, having released all its documents on Bose to the public long ago and called for the central government to follow suit.

Highlighting Bose's inclusive vision, Banerjee stressed the importance of unity across religions and ethnicities in honoring his legacy. The state has undertaken multiple initiatives, including restoring Bose's Alipore Jail cell and launching educational programs inspired by his ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

