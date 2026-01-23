Celebrating the Legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray: A Centennial Tribute

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, acknowledging his significant influence in molding Maharashtra's socio-political environment.

Modi praised Thackeray for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory skills, and unyielding beliefs that forged a unique bond with the populace. His contributions extended beyond politics, as he was deeply committed to culture, literature, and journalism.

Emphasizing Thackeray's impact, Prime Minister Modi expressed his government's dedication to realizing Thackeray's vision for Maharashtra's advancement, paying homage to his enduring legacy.