Celebrating the Legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray: A Centennial Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth centenary, highlighting his impactful role in shaping Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Beyond politics, Thackeray was a passionate advocate for culture, literature, and journalism, leaving a lasting legacy on society through his sharp intellect and powerful oratory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:23 IST
Balasaheb Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, acknowledging his significant influence in molding Maharashtra's socio-political environment.

Modi praised Thackeray for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory skills, and unyielding beliefs that forged a unique bond with the populace. His contributions extended beyond politics, as he was deeply committed to culture, literature, and journalism.

Emphasizing Thackeray's impact, Prime Minister Modi expressed his government's dedication to realizing Thackeray's vision for Maharashtra's advancement, paying homage to his enduring legacy.

