Honoring a Legend: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh commemorated the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, recognizing him as a pivotal figure in India's fight for independence.

Pema Khandu described the day as emblematic of courage and self-respect, while Chowna Mein emphasized Bose's lasting impact on successive generations.

Both leaders urged citizens to uphold Bose's spirit of discipline and dedication to build a stronger India, advocating for unity and inclusivity.

