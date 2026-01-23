Left Menu

Honoring a Legend: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

Arunachal Pradesh leaders paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, celebrating his role in India's freedom struggle. CM Khandu and Deputy CM Mein lauded Bose's enduring influence and reminded citizens of his legacy, emphasizing discipline, unity, and patriotism for nation's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:51 IST
Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh commemorated the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, recognizing him as a pivotal figure in India's fight for independence.

Pema Khandu described the day as emblematic of courage and self-respect, while Chowna Mein emphasized Bose's lasting impact on successive generations.

Both leaders urged citizens to uphold Bose's spirit of discipline and dedication to build a stronger India, advocating for unity and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

