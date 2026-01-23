Left Menu

Revolutionizing Storytelling: HubHawks and Collective's Innovative Media Collaboration

HubHawks, led by bestselling author Kevin Missal, is partnering with Collective Artists Network to reshape storytelling. This strategic collaboration integrates publishing and multimedia, aiming to expand story reach across books, screens, and sound. Their shared vision emphasizes bridging content with technology for impactful cultural narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:00 IST
India's media landscape is experiencing a transformative shift as HubHawks, a dynamic entity founded by renowned author Kevin Missal, collaborates with the innovative Collective Artists Network. This partnership is pioneering a multi-platform approach to storytelling, combining the power of print, audio, and screen media.

Key to this initiative is Nu Voice Press, HubHawks' flagship publishing division, which is pushing the boundaries of conventional narratives with Penguin Random House India as its distribution partner and Audible India as its official audio ally. This collaboration ensures stories resonate across multiple mediums.

Kevin Missal emphasizes that their efforts are more than just strategic alliances—they aim to create a movement blending literary creativity with technological advancement. Together, they are cultivating a robust ecosystem where diverse storytellers have the space to thrive, reflecting the vibrant tapestry of modern culture.

