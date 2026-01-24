Left Menu

Illuminating Traditions: Zigong Lantern Festival Lights Up

The Zigong International Lantern Festival in China's Sichuan province showcases over 200 traditional lanterns to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The event's displays include mythical creatures and historical scenes, drawing crowds and embracing local heritage. The festival highlights the artistry and cultural significance of these illuminated creations.

The annual Zigong International Lantern Festival in Sichuan province, southwest China, has commenced, captivating audiences with its vast array of illuminated art. Celebrating centuries-old traditions, the festival features over 200 handmade lanterns, aligning with the approaching Lunar New Year on February 17.

Symbolizing good fortune, the lanterns depict animals, mythological figures, and scenes from ancient China, enchanting crowds with their vibrant hues. One of the spotlight displays stretches 210 meters and is inspired by the legend of the Kunpeng, a mythical bird-fish hybrid.

Attendees, including many returning locals who have cherished this festival since their childhood, regard it as an intrinsic part of their cultural heritage. Produced by around 1,200 workers over several weeks, the lanterns exhibit innovative use of materials, such as straw, chillies, and recycled medicine bottles, underscoring both creativity and sustainability.

