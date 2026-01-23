Left Menu

Mizo Language's Journey to the Eighth Schedule

Efforts are underway to include the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The Mizo Language Development Board, guided by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, is advancing this initiative, supported by overwhelming consensus. The language, a recognized regional language, is gaining more attention for inclusion.

Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo Language Development Board (MLDB) is driving efforts to include the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Chief Minister Lalduhoma led a meeting to assess the progress of these initiatives, reflecting an overwhelming consensus for inclusion, as reported by the state's Information and Public Relations department.

The MLDB has been engaging with various community representatives across Mizoram to gauge opinions on the matter. Despite a previous proposal submission to the Centre, there was no follow-through, prompting the suggestion for a dedicated task group to resubmit and pursue the proposal more comprehensively.

Declared the official language of Mizoram in 1974, Mizo serves as a lingua franca among Zo ethnic communities globally and is recognized by the Sahitya Akademi. UNESCO classifies the language as "vulnerable," supporting the urgency for its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule.

