Revitalizing Mizoram's Dairy Sector: MULCO Teams Up with NDDB

The Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd (MULCO) has entered into a landmark agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to rejuvenate the state's dairy sector, officials announced on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata. The collaboration aims to align Mizoram's dairy initiatives with the Ministry of Cooperation's flagship White Revolution 2.0 project.

MULCO and NDDB will focus on a comprehensive plan to improve milk production and farmer income in Mizoram, utilizing modern technology. The Chief Minister emphasized the benefit of such advancements for traditionally livestock-dependent Mizo people and advocated for effective project implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)