Revitalizing Mizoram's Dairy Sector: MULCO Teams Up with NDDB
Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd (MULCO) has signed an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to enhance the dairy industry in Mizoram. The MoU aims to boost regional milk production and income for livestock farmers by integrating modern technology and practices.
- Country:
- India
The Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd (MULCO) has entered into a landmark agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to rejuvenate the state's dairy sector, officials announced on Friday.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata. The collaboration aims to align Mizoram's dairy initiatives with the Ministry of Cooperation's flagship White Revolution 2.0 project.
MULCO and NDDB will focus on a comprehensive plan to improve milk production and farmer income in Mizoram, utilizing modern technology. The Chief Minister emphasized the benefit of such advancements for traditionally livestock-dependent Mizo people and advocated for effective project implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Pressure Mounts on Iran Over Protest Crackdown
DBE and Higher Education Finalise MoU to Strengthen STEM Pipeline and Post-School Transitions
Alcaraz and Moutet Clash in Drop Shot Drama at Aussie Open
Fires Ravage Chile: Unyielding Blaze Sparks International Response and Mourning
School Attendance Hits Highest Term 4 Levels Since 2022, Says Seymour