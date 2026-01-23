Left Menu

Revitalizing Mizoram's Dairy Sector: MULCO Teams Up with NDDB

Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd (MULCO) has signed an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to enhance the dairy industry in Mizoram. The MoU aims to boost regional milk production and income for livestock farmers by integrating modern technology and practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:48 IST
Revitalizing Mizoram's Dairy Sector: MULCO Teams Up with NDDB
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd (MULCO) has entered into a landmark agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to rejuvenate the state's dairy sector, officials announced on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata. The collaboration aims to align Mizoram's dairy initiatives with the Ministry of Cooperation's flagship White Revolution 2.0 project.

MULCO and NDDB will focus on a comprehensive plan to improve milk production and farmer income in Mizoram, utilizing modern technology. The Chief Minister emphasized the benefit of such advancements for traditionally livestock-dependent Mizo people and advocated for effective project implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

 India
2
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

 Switzerland
3
High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

 India
4
Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026