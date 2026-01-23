Left Menu

Thora Birch and Jack Kesy Unite in New Drama 'Civilian': A Tale of Redemption and Sacrifice

Actors Thora Birch and Jack Kesy star in the upcoming film 'Civilian', directed by John J Budion. The story focuses on a military veteran struggling with civilian life and his wife's personal sacrifices. The film production is set to commence this year under Rewind Artists and Lookbook Entertainment.

Acclaimed actors Thora Birch and Jack Kesy are set to headline the upcoming drama film 'Civilian'. The film, directed by John J Budion, explores themes of redemption and personal sacrifice.

Thora Birch, recognized for her roles in 'American Beauty', 'Hocus Pocus', and 'Ghost World', stars alongside Jack Kesy, known for his appearances in series like 'Kesy' and 'Claws'. The film's narrative unfolds around a military veteran struggling to transition back to civilian life, while his wife battles with her own feelings of regret and unfulfilled potential.

The production is slated to begin later this year, under the banners of Rewind Artists, Lookbook Entertainment, and Rollin' Studios. Budion's personal inspiration stems from his brother and close friend, both former air force personnel. This emotional and gripping tale is sure to captivate audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

