Red Lorry Film Festival Returns: A Cinematic Extravaganza in Mumbai

The Red Lorry Film Festival's third edition is set in Mumbai, showcasing over 120 films, including Bradley Cooper's latest work. Special segments will honor classics shaping Indian cinema and Marathi films. The festival will also feature screenings, masterclasses, and panel discussions, celebrating global and local cinema.

Updated: 23-01-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Red Lorry Film Festival is back for its third edition, set to unfold in Mumbai from March 13 to 15. This year, the festival promises an extensive lineup of over 120 titles, featuring major highlights like Bradley Cooper's newest directorial, 'Is This Thing On?', the thriller 'Safe House', and the French drama 'Nino'.

A special segment titled 'Legacy Rewind' will pay tribute to classic and restored films that have significantly shaped Indian cinema. Enthusiasts of Marathi cinema are also in for a treat, as the festival highlights critically lauded and highly anticipated Marathi films. In collaboration with Alliance Française de Bombay, the event will shine a spotlight on French cinema.

Ashish Saksena, festival director, emphasizes thoughtful curation and aligning with the evolving tastes of Indian cinephiles. Besides film screenings, attendees can anticipate engaging activities such as masterclasses, panel discussions with industry experts, and grand red carpet events. The festival's main venue, INOX Maison, will be supplemented by satellite screenings at various city locations.

