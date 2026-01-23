Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested
A father, Krishna Jaiswal, allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death in Faridabad after she failed to write numbers up to 50. Jaiswal, now arrested, reportedly lost his temper during a homeschooling session. The incident was discovered when the child's mother returned home from work.
A harrowing incident unfolded in Faridabad as a father allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death, failing to meet his homeschooling expectations, police reported.
The father, Krishna Jaiswal, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged at Sector 58 police station. He appeared in court and was placed on a one-day police remand.
The tragic event came to light on January 21 when the child's mother arrived home from work and found her deceased. Further investigation revealed Jaiswal's violent response to the child's inability to write numbers from 1 to 50. The case is under active investigation, with authorities urging for greater awareness regarding homeschooling practices.
