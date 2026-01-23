Left Menu

Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested

A father, Krishna Jaiswal, allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death in Faridabad after she failed to write numbers up to 50. Jaiswal, now arrested, reportedly lost his temper during a homeschooling session. The incident was discovered when the child's mother returned home from work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:50 IST
Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Faridabad as a father allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death, failing to meet his homeschooling expectations, police reported.

The father, Krishna Jaiswal, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged at Sector 58 police station. He appeared in court and was placed on a one-day police remand.

The tragic event came to light on January 21 when the child's mother arrived home from work and found her deceased. Further investigation revealed Jaiswal's violent response to the child's inability to write numbers from 1 to 50. The case is under active investigation, with authorities urging for greater awareness regarding homeschooling practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India
2
Davos Diplomacy: Trump's Polarizing Presence at WEF

Davos Diplomacy: Trump's Polarizing Presence at WEF

 Global
3
Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries

 India
4
UK's Starmer slams Trump for ''insulting and frankly appalling'' comments about non-US NATO troops in Afghanistan, reports AP.

UK's Starmer slams Trump for ''insulting and frankly appalling'' comments ab...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026