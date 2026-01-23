U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government
The U.S. has warned Iraq to keep Iran-linked armed groups out of its government or face sanctions affecting its vital oil revenue. The intervention aligns with U.S. efforts to reduce Iran's influence in Iraq, where Iran has been using the banking system to circumvent sanctions.
The United States has issued a stern warning to Iraqi politicians, advising them to exclude Iran-linked armed groups from the new government or risk sanctions targeting Iraq's oil revenue, according to sources familiar with the matter.
This move highlights the U.S.'s ongoing strategy to diminish Iran's sway in Iraq, a country poised between two influential allies. Iran relies on Iraq for economic sustenance, especially amidst stringent sanctions.
Despite Iraq's attempts to navigate these pressures, the U.S. has maintained a firm stance, emphasizing Iraq's sovereignty and condemning any involvement of Iran-backed militias, which the U.S. claims spread terror and sectarian divide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
