Chiara Ferragni Becomes the Face of GUESS's Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

In a stunning revelation from Lugano, Switzerland, GUESS?, Inc. has named global entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni as the face of its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. This strategic move underscores the brand's dedication to empowering women who forge their own paths with self-assurance and creativity.

Paul Marciano, Co-Founder of GUESS?, enthused, 'Chiara's energy and beauty perfectly represent GUESS.' The campaign, shot by the acclaimed Morelli Brothers, captures Ferragni's embodiment of modern femininity—versatile, dynamic, and true to herself.

As this new collaboration unfolds, Ferragni bridges GUESS's storied legacy with contemporary social language, presenting a renewed identity that's both authentic and aspirational. Launching globally in February 2026, the campaign will span print, digital, and social media platforms.