Chiara Ferragni Becomes the Face of GUESS's Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign
Global entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni is the face of GUESS's Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. Renowned for her confidence, vision, and resilience, Ferragni embodies the brand's spirit of bold femininity and self-expression. The campaign, crafted by the Morelli Brothers, brings GUESS's iconic heritage into a modern, social-first narrative.
In a stunning revelation from Lugano, Switzerland, GUESS?, Inc. has named global entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni as the face of its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. This strategic move underscores the brand's dedication to empowering women who forge their own paths with self-assurance and creativity.
Paul Marciano, Co-Founder of GUESS?, enthused, 'Chiara's energy and beauty perfectly represent GUESS.' The campaign, shot by the acclaimed Morelli Brothers, captures Ferragni's embodiment of modern femininity—versatile, dynamic, and true to herself.
As this new collaboration unfolds, Ferragni bridges GUESS's storied legacy with contemporary social language, presenting a renewed identity that's both authentic and aspirational. Launching globally in February 2026, the campaign will span print, digital, and social media platforms.