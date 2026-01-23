Left Menu

Final Farewell to Valentino: The Emperor of Italian Haute Couture

Valentino, the renowned Italian haute couture designer, was laid to rest in Rome. His funeral, marked by splashes of his signature red, was attended by fashion moguls and celebrities, celebrating his life and legacy. Tributes were paid to his influence and artistry in the fashion industry.

Fashion icon Valentino, an emblem of Italian haute couture, was laid to rest on Friday. His distinctive red was proudly displayed among black-clad mourners in Rome's Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, where prominent figures like Donatella Versace and Tom Ford paid their respects.

Valentino's co-founder, Giancarlo Giammetti, and last partner, Bruce Hoeksema, accompanied the coffin into the church, evoking applause from the gathered crowd. Giammetti, in his eulogy, reflected on their shared journey in beauty and fashion, while Hoeksema offered heartfelt words about their 40-year companionship.

With heavyweight attendees such as Vogue's Anna Wintour and actors Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Hurley in attendance, the service was a testament to Valentino's impact on fashion. The couturier passed away at 93, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by thousands who paid their respects during his public viewing in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

