Massage Session Turns Violent: Woman Assaulted in Wadala
A woman in Wadala, Mumbai, was allegedly assaulted by a female massage therapist after cancelling a session due to discomfort. The therapist verbally and physically attacked her before fleeing. The police have registered a non-cognisable offence and are investigating. A related video has emerged online.
A woman in Wadala, Mumbai, was reportedly subjected to an assault by a female massage therapist after the customer decided to cancel her session midway, citing discomfort, according to local police statements on Friday.
The incident, which happened on Wednesday, involved a 46-year-old woman who had booked the massage to treat her frozen shoulder. She ended the appointment early, disagreeing with the therapist's conduct, which allegedly led to a violent reaction.
Following the verbal abuse and physical assault, the victim alerted the police, but the assailant had left by the time authorities arrived. The Wadala police have filed a non-cognisable offence report and launched an investigation. A video linked to the altercation has been circulated on social media, officials confirmed.
