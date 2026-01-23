Massage Session Turns Violent: Woman Assaulted in Wadala

A woman in Wadala, Mumbai, was reportedly subjected to an assault by a female massage therapist after the customer decided to cancel her session midway, citing discomfort, according to local police statements on Friday.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, involved a 46-year-old woman who had booked the massage to treat her frozen shoulder. She ended the appointment early, disagreeing with the therapist's conduct, which allegedly led to a violent reaction.

Following the verbal abuse and physical assault, the victim alerted the police, but the assailant had left by the time authorities arrived. The Wadala police have filed a non-cognisable offence report and launched an investigation. A video linked to the altercation has been circulated on social media, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)