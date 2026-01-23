Left Menu

Harmony Amidst Dispute: Basant Panchami Celebrations at Bhojshala Monument

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh witnessed peaceful coexistence during Basant Panchami as Hindus performed puja and Muslims offered namaz at designated times. Despite initial concerns, the celebrations proceeded smoothly under heavy security and Supreme Court directives, highlighting the ongoing dispute over the site’s religious significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:44 IST
Harmony Amidst Dispute: Basant Panchami Celebrations at Bhojshala Monument
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened security, the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a unique harmony on Friday. Thousands of Hindus performed puja for Basant Panchami, while a smaller group of Muslims offered their Friday prayers, each community adhering to a Supreme Court directive aimed at maintaining peace.

Authorities deployed around 8,000 security personnel, transforming the site into a virtual fortress. Hindu devotees engaged in continuous prayers to Goddess Saraswati from morning till sunset. Simultaneously, between 1 pm and 3 pm, Muslim devotees peacefully conducted their namaz in accordance with pre-established arrangements.

While the day was generally peaceful, allegations arose from some local Muslims who claimed they were misled about being able to conduct prayers within the mosque area. Officials maintained that all actions were in line with the Supreme Court's guidance. The day's proceedings mirrored the ongoing contention over the site's religious identity, with both communities claiming historical ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

