Left Menu

Giambattista Valli Pauses Paris Couture Show Amid Business Review

Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli canceled its planned Haute Couture show in Paris, focusing instead on a comprehensive business review to ensure long-term sustainability. The brand is majority-owned by Artemis, linked to Kering, which is experiencing financial challenges due to decreased luxury spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:14 IST
Giambattista Valli Pauses Paris Couture Show Amid Business Review
  • Country:
  • France

Giambattista Valli, the renowned Italian fashion house, has announced the cancellation of its planned Haute Couture show in Paris. The decision stems from the company's strategic shift towards conducting a comprehensive review of its business operations. This move aims to secure the enduring sustainability of the brand in challenging times.

The company stated in a recent email that its focus is wholly on this extensive process, which necessitates the postponement of the anticipated fashion event. This strategic shift underscores the importance of adapting business models in response to current market conditions.

Giambattista Valli is predominantly owned by Artemis, the Pinault family's holding company, which also owns the luxury powerhouse Kering. Kering is currently navigating financial difficulties amid a global downturn in consumer spending on luxury goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

 India
2
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

 India
3
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

 India
4
Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026