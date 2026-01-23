Giambattista Valli Pauses Paris Couture Show Amid Business Review

Giambattista Valli, the renowned Italian fashion house, has announced the cancellation of its planned Haute Couture show in Paris. The decision stems from the company's strategic shift towards conducting a comprehensive review of its business operations. This move aims to secure the enduring sustainability of the brand in challenging times.

The company stated in a recent email that its focus is wholly on this extensive process, which necessitates the postponement of the anticipated fashion event. This strategic shift underscores the importance of adapting business models in response to current market conditions.

Giambattista Valli is predominantly owned by Artemis, the Pinault family's holding company, which also owns the luxury powerhouse Kering. Kering is currently navigating financial difficulties amid a global downturn in consumer spending on luxury goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)