Easternio, a women-centric fashion brand, targets Gen Z in India by blending global fashion influences with Indian sensibilities. Spearheaded by Aman Goel and Yukti Gupta, the brand focuses on trend-forward, affordable, and socially impactful collections. Easternio prioritizes authenticity and inclusivity while supporting community initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:38 IST
Easternio: Empowering Gen Z with Purposeful Fashion
In the dynamic landscape of Indian fashion, Easternio emerges as a transformative player, crafting women-centric designs that capture the spirit of Gen Z and young millennials. This brand bridges the fashion gaps between costly fast fashion and outdated options, energized by a commitment to affordability and authenticity.

Easternio's strategic approach is evident in the synergy between its founders, Aman Goel and Yukti Gupta. Goel's decade of textile industry expertise complements Gupta's keen insight into global youth culture, positioning Easternio as both innovative and purpose-driven.

Beyond style, Easternio channels a portion of its sales toward empowering women and underserved communities. Initiatives include women's health and skill-building programs, aligning with Easternio's mission to marry fashion with social impact and community engagement.

