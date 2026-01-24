Drake Appeals Dismissal of Defamation Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Canadian rapper Drake is challenging a federal judge's decision to dismiss his defamation lawsuit concerning a Kendrick Lamar song that allegedly tarnished his reputation, according to a PEOPLE report. Drake filed the suit against Universal Music Group (UMG), criticizing the track's content as harmful to his image and safety.

The dispute centers around Lamar's track released in May 2024 amid a public spat with Drake. The song controversially labeled Drake as a "certified pedophile," recommending that he be "placed on neighborhood watch." In October 2025, a New York judge determined the lyrics were not defamatory, dismissing them as part of a "heated rap battle" where words are not perceived as factual by reasonable listeners.

Drake's legal team has now submitted court papers contesting this ruling, claiming it presents a "dangerous" precedent by implying rap lyrics cannot be factual statements. Lawyer Michael J. Gottlieb emphasized that many interpreted the lyrics literally, significantly impacting Drake's global reputation. Drake's representatives intend to appeal the decision, seeking further review, while UMG's legal response is due by March 27. The lawsuit underscores the ongoing tension between lyrical creativity and personal defamation in the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)