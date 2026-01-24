CBSE's New Mandate: Transforming Student Counselling in Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a groundbreaking policy reform to bolster mental health and career guidance support for students. In a decisive move, the board now mandates the appointment of socio-emotional and career counsellors in all affiliated schools, marking a significant shift in educational norms.

Spurred by a Public Interest Litigation filed in July 2025 before the Rajasthan High Court, the CBSE's amendments to its affiliation bye-laws require each school to have one Counselling and Wellness Teacher per 500 students. This comes after a notable increase in the mental health challenges faced by students, as highlighted during court proceedings.

Significantly, the new policy not only insists on qualified personnel but also introduces a 'Hub and Spoke' model to aid smaller schools. These changes reflect a broader commitment to creating a supportive and structured environment for student growth and well-being.

