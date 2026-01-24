Left Menu

Swift Justice in Odisha: Minors Apprehended in Disturbing Rape Cases

In Nayagarh district, Odisha, three people, including two minors, have been detained for allegedly raping two young girls. Both incidents, which occurred on the same day, resulted in quick police action. All accused were apprehended within 24 hours following complaints lodged by the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:28 IST
In a shocking series of events in Nayagarh district, Odisha, law enforcement officials have detained three individuals, two of whom are juveniles, on charges of raping two minor girls. The swift action by the police resulted in all suspects being apprehended within 24 hours of the incidents.

According to police reports, the first incident involved a 10-year-old girl allegedly raped by a juvenile and an adult in Ranpur. This was followed by a second incident in Sarankul, where an 8-year-old was reportedly assaulted by a minor boy. Family members of the victims lodged the complaints, prompting urgent responses from law enforcement officials.

The cases have been registered under appropriate sections, and investigations are underway. Scientific teams have thoroughly examined the crime scenes, gathering evidence for further analysis and legal processing. This tragic event has shaken the local community, emphasizing the urgent need for better protection of minors.

