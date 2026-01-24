Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Sushil Ansal in Passport Fraud Case

A Delhi court has formally charged Sushil Ansal, a convict from the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy, in a new case alleging passport fraud. The charges include cheating, furnishing false information, and providing false statements.

In a significant legal development, Ansal has been accused of concealing past convictions to renew his passport, an allegation he denies. The court held a video conference to frame charges, given Ansal's exemption from appearing in person due to age-related concessions.

Victims' advocate Neelam Krishnamoorthy criticized the repeated leniency shown to Ansal, urging the justice system to deter continual offenses. The case is set for evidence submission in April, amidst public scrutiny and demands for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)