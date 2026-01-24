Coast Guard's Motorcycle Expedition: Celebrating 50 Years on the Sea

The Coast Guard's motorcycle expedition successfully concluded in Chennai, spotlighting the 50th Raising Day celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Departing from Tuticorin and Visakhapatnam, the five-day expedition stretched over 1,500 kilometers, passing through crucial coastal areas and involving 50 Coast Guard riders under the Chennai-based Coast Guard Region (East).

On their arrival in Chennai, the riders were applauded by Inspector General D S Saini for their commitment. The event not only celebrated the ICG's role in maritime safety but also engaged coastal communities through programmes that emphasized environmental awareness and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)