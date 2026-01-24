The Signing Moment: Marking a Turning Point in India's History

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revisited a significant moment in history on Saturday, marking 76 years since the Constituent Assembly members signed the Indian Constitution. This charter represents a profound socio-economic transformation for the nation.

In a social media post, Ramesh emphasized the historical importance of this event, while highlighting the unique features of the Constitution's presentation. The Constitution was adorned with 22 illustrations by artists under the leadership of Nandalal Bose, with calligraphy in English by Prem Behari Narayan Raizada and Hindi by Vasant K Vaidya. The Constitution also featured the national symbol designed by Dinanath Bhargava, who paid meticulous attention to detail.

The illustrated Constitution has been praised as a 'seminal art treatise' by the Lalit Kala Akademi, navigating India's multi-layered history and celebrating unity in diversity. Ramesh also reflected on the iconic group photograph taken on the same day, a timeless piece of history.

