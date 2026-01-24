Swiatek's Rollercoaster Triumph: A Step Closer to Australian Open Glory
Iga Swiatek overcame a challenging match against Anna Kalinskaya to progress to the Australian Open fourth round. Despite a wobbly second set, Swiatek secured a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory. She now advances to face Maddison Inglis, moving forward in her pursuit of a career Grand Slam.
World number two Iga Swiatek endured a tough challenge from Russian Anna Kalinskaya on Saturday, eventually clinching a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory to secure her place in the Australian Open fourth round.
After dominating the first set with a swift 5-1 lead, Swiatek faced setbacks in the second, losing serves and momentum to Kalinskaya. However, a brief medical timeout reinvigorated Swiatek's game, allowing her to rebound decisively in the third set.
With her eyes on a Grand Slam win, Swiatek next faces Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis, aiming to maintain her winning streak despite tough competition.
