Swiatek's Rollercoaster Triumph: A Step Closer to Australian Open Glory

World number two Iga Swiatek endured a tough challenge from Russian Anna Kalinskaya on Saturday, eventually clinching a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory to secure her place in the Australian Open fourth round.

After dominating the first set with a swift 5-1 lead, Swiatek faced setbacks in the second, losing serves and momentum to Kalinskaya. However, a brief medical timeout reinvigorated Swiatek's game, allowing her to rebound decisively in the third set.

With her eyes on a Grand Slam win, Swiatek next faces Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis, aiming to maintain her winning streak despite tough competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)