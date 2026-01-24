Left Menu

Government Calls All-Party Meeting Ahead of Historic Budget Session

With the Budget Session set to commence on January 28, the government has organized an all-party meeting on January 27 to discuss upcoming legislative agendas. The session will feature Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her ninth budget on February 1, amid contrasting campaigns by the BJP and Congress over new legislation.

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on January 28, the government has announced an all-party meeting on January 27. The meeting is aimed at discussing legislative and other agendas for the upcoming session.

The session will inaugurate with the President's address, followed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union budget on February 1—a rare Sunday occurrence. Meanwhile, contrasting campaigns on new legislation are intensifying between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

The session's first phase will end on February 13, with three allotted days for debating the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. As bills such as the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, await discussion, the global economic impact of US tariffs looms over proceedings.

