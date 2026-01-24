Left Menu

Odisha’s Buddhist Heritage Shines: Triad Joins UNESCO Tentative List

Odisha's significant Buddhist sites—Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri, and Udaygiri—have been added to UNESCO's Tentative List, paving the way for potential World Heritage status. This development highlights Odisha's ancient legacy and aims to boost sustainable tourism, conservation, and recognition of the region's cultural significance.

In a significant achievement for Odisha, the state's ancient Buddhist sites Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri, and Udaygiri have been included in UNESCO's Tentative List. This marks a crucial step toward their recognition as World Heritage Sites, underscoring the cultural and historical importance of these locations.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida announced this milestone, emphasizing the journey from ancient wisdom to global recognition. Dubbed the 'Diamond Triangle' of the Buddhist circuit, these sites are crucial to understanding the spread of Buddhism across Asia, specifically highlighting the traditions of Mahayana and Vajrayana.

The inclusion aims to bolster heritage tourism and conservation efforts. According to official sources, the nomination process involved meticulous documentation by the Archaeological Survey of India and was submitted to UNESCO, garnering a positive response.

Latest News

