Odisha’s Buddhist Heritage Shines: Triad Joins UNESCO Tentative List

In a significant achievement for Odisha, the state's ancient Buddhist sites Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri, and Udaygiri have been included in UNESCO's Tentative List. This marks a crucial step toward their recognition as World Heritage Sites, underscoring the cultural and historical importance of these locations.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida announced this milestone, emphasizing the journey from ancient wisdom to global recognition. Dubbed the 'Diamond Triangle' of the Buddhist circuit, these sites are crucial to understanding the spread of Buddhism across Asia, specifically highlighting the traditions of Mahayana and Vajrayana.

The inclusion aims to bolster heritage tourism and conservation efforts. According to official sources, the nomination process involved meticulous documentation by the Archaeological Survey of India and was submitted to UNESCO, garnering a positive response.