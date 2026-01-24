Left Menu

Crackdown on Health Irregularities: Eight Hospitals De-Empanelled in Rajasthan

Eight hospitals and diagnostic centres were removed from the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme due to irregularities. Authorities imposed strict actions, including withholding payments and recovering wrongly collected funds. Pharmacies and doctors faced disciplinary actions for improper practices. The RGHS aims to ensure compliant cashless medical services for state employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:26 IST
Crackdown on Health Irregularities: Eight Hospitals De-Empanelled in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping action to maintain the integrity of the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), eight hospitals and diagnostic centres have been de-empanelled over the last month for reported irregularities, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The medical and health department is taking substantial measures to reinforce the scheme's protocols, cracking down on violations involving medical institutions, pharmacy outlets, and beneficiaries. Principal Secretary of Health Gayatri Rathore confirmed the recent de-empanellment while also highlighting issues such as blocked transaction management systems and withheld payments of two hospitals.

Following audits exposing improper treatments and other discrepancies, disciplinary steps were enforced. RGHS Project Officer Nidhi Patel further revealed that refunds of improperly collected funds have been ordered, and actions were taken against pharmacies and medical professionals found to violate the scheme's standards. The scheme commits to providing cashless treatments to government employees and their families.

