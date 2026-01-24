Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Maharashtra's Justification on Teacher Allocation Policy

The Supreme Court has demanded Maharashtra's response to a plea challenging a 2024 resolution altering teacher post allocation based on student enrollment numbers. The plea argues this move contradicts the Right to Education Act, potentially harming schools with fewer students.

Updated: 24-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the state of Maharashtra to provide a response to a legal challenge against its March 2024 resolution. This government resolution revised the criteria for assigning teaching positions in schools using student enrollment figures as a benchmark.

The plea, initiated by Sindhudurg Zilla Shikshan Sanstha Chalak Mandal, argues that this resolution contradicts the Right to Education Act of 2009, which stipulates standards for pupil-teacher ratios. Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe have issued formal notices to the state government and education authorities.

According to the plea, the new criterion results in a situation where schools with fewer students face a severe lack of sanctioned teaching staff, jeopardizing their continued operation and undermining the objectives of the RTE Act. The plea emphasizes the potential closure of neighborhood schools with smaller student populations.

