Melodies of Tradition: The 33rd Dhrupad Samaroh Symphony

The 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh will host celebrated artists of Indian classical music, starting January 29th at Stein Auditorium, Delhi. The event will feature various performances, including pakhawaj, tabla, sitar, and vocalist sessions, culminating with a Dhrupad recital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:19 IST
The 33rd edition of the Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh is set to enchant music lovers with a lineup of iconic Indian classical music maestros. This esteemed annual gathering, organized by the Dhrupad Academy in Delhi, kicks off on January 29 at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

Opening with a captivating pakhawaj-tabla duet by maestro Mohan Shyam Sharma and Ravindra Yavagal, attendees can anticipate a flute recital by Nityanand Haldipur and a vocal performance by Mahalakshmi Shenoy on the first day. The event promises a rich tapestry of traditional sounds and rhythms.

Day two will spotlight Zunain Khan, a distinguished sitar player from the Indore Beenkar Gharana, known for his mastery of the 'Jafferkhani Baaj,' a novel style devised by his father. The festival will conclude on a high note with a Dhrupad performance by Uday Kumar Mallick of the Darbhanga gharana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

