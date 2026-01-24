Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Opens Doors for Republic Day Celebrations

The Delhi Assembly will welcome the public on the evenings of January 25 and 26 for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Visitors can tour the historic building and enjoy patriotic performances, with the premises illuminated in Tricolour. No prior registration is needed, just valid ID for entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:16 IST
The Delhi Assembly is set to welcome citizens for a unique celebration of the 77th Republic Day through an open house event scheduled for the evenings of January 25 and 26.

From 5 pm to 8 pm, the 115-year-old venue will allow the public to explore its rich heritage and experience a series of patriotic and cultural performances. Renowned musicians and the Sahitya Kala Academy will be among the highlights.

Visitors can witness the assembly premises illuminated in Tricolour, reflecting the spirit of nationalism. Admission is free, with no registration required, but valid ID proof is necessary for security clearance.

