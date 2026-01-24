Left Menu

Vote Chori Conspiracy: Rahul Gandhi's Alarming Allegations Against Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of colluding in a vote theft conspiracy in Gujarat through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Gandhi alleges that specific communities are targeted, and objections are manipulated to eliminate opposition votes, undermining the democratic process.

In a fiery statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Election Commission's role in what he calls a strategic scheme of 'vote theft' in Gujarat. He claims that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being misused to manipulate elections in favor of the BJP.

According to Gandhi, the process is not a mere administrative exercise; rather, it purposefully strips voting rights from communities likely to support Congress, transforming the Election Commission into a partner in this electoral conspiracy. He cites a pattern of objections filed in bulk under single names, especially in BJP-dominated states like Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Gujarat Congress supports Gandhi's claims, stating that, after revealing suspected vote manipulation, the BJP escalated their rigging tactics. They allege that 1.2 million objections were unlawfully raised, disproportionately targeting specific demographics, while the Election Commission turned a blind eye, effectively aiding this 'conspiracy of vote theft'.

