U.S. Envoys Discuss 'New Gaza' with Netanyahu Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. envoys met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the 'New Gaza' initiative amid continued violence. The plan includes rebuilding the enclave with modern infrastructure, aiming to promote a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 71,000 deaths in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:05 IST
On Saturday, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner engaged in crucial discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. The primary focus of the meeting was the situation in Gaza, as violence persisted in the embattled region, according to informed sources.

A new initiative, termed 'New Gaza,' was announced by the U.S., envisioning residential towers, data centers, and seaside resorts as part of a major reconstruction effort. This project is an effort led by President Donald Trump to solidify an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, although violations have been frequent.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported additional casualties in Gaza from Israeli fire, raising the death toll significantly. With the ongoing conflict since an October assault by Hamas, the U.S. and a transitional Palestinian committee are working on plans, including opening the Rafah border crossing, a critical lifeline for over 2 million residents.

