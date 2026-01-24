Left Menu

Yadav Alleges Electoral Roll Irregularities, Caste Census Deception in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh of irregularities in revising electoral rolls, claiming the process lacks impartiality. He also criticizes the BJP for failing to conduct a caste census, labeling it as deceiving Dalit and minority communities. The activities, Yadav asserts, aim to weaken opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:09 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the Election Commission of India over alleged irregularities during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Yadav accused the EC of failing to ensure fairness in the process, which began on November 4, 2025.

Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted discrepancies in the Kannauj Sadar Assembly constituency, questioning the transparency of the revision statewide. He accused officials of colluding with the government and claimed that the EC, a constitutional body, is not maintaining impartiality.

Furthermore, Yadav condemned the BJP for not conducting a caste census, accusing it of deceiving backward, Dalit, and minority communities. He labeled the absence of the census as the BJP's conspiracy against these groups, prompting frustrations among the electorate who feel insulted and betrayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

