Left Menu

Cuba Seeks to Expand Economic Ties with India Across Multiple Sectors

Cuba aims to enhance its economic relationship with India by focusing on key sectors like biotechnology, renewable energy, and tourism. Cuban Ambassador Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera highlighted potential collaborations during a special session organized by the MCCI, emphasizing the significance of both economic and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:09 IST
Cuba Seeks to Expand Economic Ties with India Across Multiple Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cuba is actively seeking to bolster its economic ties with India, focusing on diverse sectors such as biotechnology, renewable energy, and tourism. This was announced by Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, during a session organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI).

Aguilera highlighted Cuba's pioneering status in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, with products reaching 45 countries. He further revealed that Cuba is transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, opening new avenues for collaboration in clean energy solutions. Additionally, the country offers land use for business purposes and an electronic visa facility to ease travel and investment.

The ambassador also underscored Cuba's tourism infrastructure, featuring 10 international airports and multiple marinas, which offer extensive opportunities for collaboration. Interest was also expressed in participating in the International Kolkata Book Fair, reinforcing the value of cultural exchanges alongside economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026