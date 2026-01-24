Cuba Seeks to Expand Economic Ties with India Across Multiple Sectors

Cuba is actively seeking to bolster its economic ties with India, focusing on diverse sectors such as biotechnology, renewable energy, and tourism. This was announced by Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, during a session organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI).

Aguilera highlighted Cuba's pioneering status in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, with products reaching 45 countries. He further revealed that Cuba is transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, opening new avenues for collaboration in clean energy solutions. Additionally, the country offers land use for business purposes and an electronic visa facility to ease travel and investment.

The ambassador also underscored Cuba's tourism infrastructure, featuring 10 international airports and multiple marinas, which offer extensive opportunities for collaboration. Interest was also expressed in participating in the International Kolkata Book Fair, reinforcing the value of cultural exchanges alongside economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)