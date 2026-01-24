Left Menu

Tamer Nafar: Hip-Hop Pioneer Bridging Cultures

Tamer Nafar, the godfather of Arabic hip-hop, has released his first English-language album. He's known for his dynamic career, including screenwriting and acting. Facing challenges in Israel following recent conflicts, Nafar continues to advocate for Palestinian rights through art and explores new mediums such as novel writing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:39 IST
Tamer Nafar, widely hailed as the godfather of Arabic hip-hop, has made waves with the release of his latest album, 'In the Name of the Father, the Imam & John Lennon,' marking his first venture into English-language music. Tamer's career, spanning screenwriting, acting, and hip-hop, uniquely bridges cultures and sheds light on Palestinian experiences.

Shelved until recent upheavals in Gaza spurred its urgency, Nafar's new album underscores the threats to Palestinian existence, both from external conflicts and internal Arab-on-Arab violence. Despite performing challenges in Israel, especially post-October 2023, Nafar remains a vocal advocate for Palestinian issues, encouraging artistic expression amidst adversity.

Beyond music, Nafar is set to debut a novel, 'Three Gs,' exploring generational stories in Palestine. His artistic journey resonates with the global hip-hop movement and continues to challenge perceptions, reflecting the resilience of a community striving for recognition and change.

