Moscow Open to Continuing Talks in Istanbul

The Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated its willingness to pursue additional dialogues with Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul, as indicated by a report from the RIA state news agency. This statement underscores Moscow's remaining openness to continued diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine recently participated in a second consecutive day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, organized under U.S. mediation, to address the ongoing war between the two nations.

The continuation of dialogue highlights the continuous search for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, although significant challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)