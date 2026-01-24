Justice for Zubeen Garg: Family Seeks Swift Legal Action in Singapore

The family of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special court to expedite legal proceedings concerning his untimely death in Singapore last September. Their memorandum seeks rapid judicial action and diplomatic engagement to prevent procedural delays that could obstruct justice.

Signed by Garg's wife, sister, and uncle, the memorandum underscores their request for denying bail to the accused until the trial concludes. The family highlights ongoing investigations by the Assam Police's CID and Singaporean authorities, emphasising the necessity for synchronized legal efforts in both regions.

They also advocate for more public prosecutors to boost the efficiency and seriousness of the case proceedings. The family calls for active diplomatic involvement with Singapore to secure essential testimonies and evidence, ensuring that jurisdictional complexities do not hinder truth and justice in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)