Justice for Zubeen Garg: Family Seeks Swift Legal Action in Singapore
Zubeen Garg's family has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special court to expedite trial proceedings related to his death in Singapore. They demand no bail for the accused, active diplomatic efforts, and increased prosecution strength to ensure justice is promptly delivered.
- Country:
- India
The family of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special court to expedite legal proceedings concerning his untimely death in Singapore last September. Their memorandum seeks rapid judicial action and diplomatic engagement to prevent procedural delays that could obstruct justice.
Signed by Garg's wife, sister, and uncle, the memorandum underscores their request for denying bail to the accused until the trial concludes. The family highlights ongoing investigations by the Assam Police's CID and Singaporean authorities, emphasising the necessity for synchronized legal efforts in both regions.
They also advocate for more public prosecutors to boost the efficiency and seriousness of the case proceedings. The family calls for active diplomatic involvement with Singapore to secure essential testimonies and evidence, ensuring that jurisdictional complexities do not hinder truth and justice in this high-profile case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds: Fishermen Leader's Remarks Spark Legal Action
Iraq Intensifies Legal Actions Against Transferred ISIS Detainees
Trump Takes Legal Action Against JPMorgan: A $5 Billion Clash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi among proposers of Nitin Nabin's candidature for BJP president; all nomination papers found valid: Laxman.
Social Media Row Over Assam Icon Zubeen Garg Sparks Legal Action