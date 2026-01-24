Chitrotpala Film City: A New Era for Chhattisgarh's Creative Economy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the cornerstone for the Chitrotpala Film City and the Tribal Cultural Convention Centre in Mana-Tuta village, Raipur. The initiative is poised to shape the state's future in film production, providing a fresh impetus to its creative economy and enhancing Chhattisgarh's cultural identity.

The mega project will not only offer a platform for local talent but also open doors for national and international film production. This endeavor seeks to attract investments, boost tourism, and create job opportunities in the state. The centre will feature state-of-the-art film production facilities, a convention hall, and various amenities.

Proposals for setting up movie units and an international exhibition centre have already been placed. The project, with a budget exceeding Rs 147.82 crore under the Union Ministry of Tourism's scheme, is targeted for completion within two years, with investment anticipated from both public and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)