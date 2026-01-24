Left Menu

Chitrotpala Film City: A New Era for Chhattisgarh's Creative Economy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has laid the foundation stone for Chitrotpala Film City and a Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre. The projects promise to boost film production and cultural activities, offering opportunities for local talent and investment, and strengthening Chhattisgarh's cultural identity globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:26 IST
Chitrotpala Film City: A New Era for Chhattisgarh's Creative Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the cornerstone for the Chitrotpala Film City and the Tribal Cultural Convention Centre in Mana-Tuta village, Raipur. The initiative is poised to shape the state's future in film production, providing a fresh impetus to its creative economy and enhancing Chhattisgarh's cultural identity.

The mega project will not only offer a platform for local talent but also open doors for national and international film production. This endeavor seeks to attract investments, boost tourism, and create job opportunities in the state. The centre will feature state-of-the-art film production facilities, a convention hall, and various amenities.

Proposals for setting up movie units and an international exhibition centre have already been placed. The project, with a budget exceeding Rs 147.82 crore under the Union Ministry of Tourism's scheme, is targeted for completion within two years, with investment anticipated from both public and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026