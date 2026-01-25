Electric Beats: Playboi Carti and Yungblud Rock Lollapalooza India 2026

The opening day of Lollapalooza India 2026 set the stage ablaze as hip-hop star Playboi Carti and British sensation Yungblud delivered electrifying performances.

Held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the event saw tens of thousands of fans cheering, singing, and swaying to their favorite artists.

Highlights included Carti's anticipated performance, with his Opium collective captivating the crowd with tracks like 'FE!N' and 'Pop Out'. Yungblud, in his India debut, left a lasting impression with emotional tributes and rocking hits, while other international and Indian acts added to the festival's vibrant energy.