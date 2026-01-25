Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Advocate for Constitutional Values Ahead of 77th Republic Day

Kerala's Governor, Chief Minister, and Speaker call for meaningful observance of Republic Day by upholding constitutional values. They stress the importance of justice, equality, and democracy in a period facing challenges to these ideals. Emphasis is placed on unity, inclusivity, and the role of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:11 IST
Kerala's top leaders, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Speaker A N Shamseer, have called on citizens to embrace the core constitutional values as the state prepares to celebrate the 77th Republic Day. Their messages highlighted the enduring significance of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity in binding the nation.

Governor Arlekar paid tribute to freedom fighters and the architects of the Constitution, including Dr. B R Ambedkar. He expressed pride in Kerala's contributions to education, healthcare, social reform, and human development. He urged citizens, especially youth, to work cohesively towards a prosperous India by 2047 while upholding constitutional duties.

Chief Minister Vijayan addressed the increasing challenges to India's constitutional and democratic values. He encouraged vigilance against forces attempting to dismantle secularism and federalism. Meanwhile, Speaker Shamseer emphasized the protection provided by constitutional institutions against global turmoil, urging remembrance of India's birth struggles and fostering democratic principles within individuals.

