'Border 2' Smashes Box Office Records with Stellar Cast

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' has collected over Rs 70 crore at the box office in just two days. Directed by Anurag Singh, this star-studded sequel to the 1997 film 'Border' captures the heroics of Indian soldiers. Supported by T-Series and J P Films, it promises power and purpose.

'Border 2' featuring Sunny Deol has made a remarkable impact by earning over Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office within two days of release. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series alongside J P Films, this movie also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

As the sequel to the 1997 classic 'Border', the film narrates the brave confrontation of a small battalion of Indian soldiers against a 2000-strong, well-armed Pakistani force. The film's success was celebrated with an Instagram post unveiling the impressive box office numbers.

The movie opened with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore nett and increased to Rs 40.59 crore nett on the next day, totaling Rs 72.69 crore nett. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, 'Border 2' also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.

