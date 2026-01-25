'Border 2' Smashes Box Office Records with Stellar Cast

'Border 2' featuring Sunny Deol has made a remarkable impact by earning over Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office within two days of release. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series alongside J P Films, this movie also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

As the sequel to the 1997 classic 'Border', the film narrates the brave confrontation of a small battalion of Indian soldiers against a 2000-strong, well-armed Pakistani force. The film's success was celebrated with an Instagram post unveiling the impressive box office numbers.

The movie opened with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore nett and increased to Rs 40.59 crore nett on the next day, totaling Rs 72.69 crore nett. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, 'Border 2' also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.