G7 Strategy: Capping Oil Prices to Curb Russia's Revenue

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has highlighted the significance of capping oil prices as a strategy to limit Russia's revenue. In a discussion with G7 leaders, von der Leyen underscored the need to maintain stringent sanctions against Russia amidst the current geopolitical climate.

Joined by European Council President Antonio Costa, von der Leyen reiterated the immediate necessity of ensuring uninterrupted energy flows, particularly through the Straits of Hormuz. The leaders emphasized the strategic importance of this region in sustaining global energy markets.

Additionally, von der Leyen and Costa expressed strong support for the International Energy Agency's decision to release 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserves. This move aims to alleviate tensions surrounding the global energy supply and exemplifies coordinated international efforts to stabilize the market.

