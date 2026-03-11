Left Menu

G7 Strategy: Capping Oil Prices to Curb Russia's Revenue

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of capping oil prices to limit Russia's revenue. She, alongside European Council's President Antonio Costa, stressed maintaining energy flow, especially through the Straits of Hormuz. They supported IEA's decision to release emergency oil reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:51 IST
G7 Strategy: Capping Oil Prices to Curb Russia's Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has highlighted the significance of capping oil prices as a strategy to limit Russia's revenue. In a discussion with G7 leaders, von der Leyen underscored the need to maintain stringent sanctions against Russia amidst the current geopolitical climate.

Joined by European Council President Antonio Costa, von der Leyen reiterated the immediate necessity of ensuring uninterrupted energy flows, particularly through the Straits of Hormuz. The leaders emphasized the strategic importance of this region in sustaining global energy markets.

Additionally, von der Leyen and Costa expressed strong support for the International Energy Agency's decision to release 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserves. This move aims to alleviate tensions surrounding the global energy supply and exemplifies coordinated international efforts to stabilize the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026