Teacher Arrested for Molestation at Maharashtra School

A Maharashtra teacher has been detained for allegedly molesting young female students at a government school. The incidents reportedly occurred between July 2025 and March 2026 in Pauni taluka's Zilla Parishad-run school.

The accused reportedly engaged in inappropriate conduct, including touching and showing obscene videos, targeting students from Classes 3 and 4. On March 9, the misconduct was reported by one victim to a school cook, who then alerted the victim's parents.

Five students in total came forward to testify against the teacher, leading to his arrest on March 10. The teacher faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, with a local court remanding him to three days in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)