Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Molestation at Maharashtra School

A teacher in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly molesting young girl students. The incidents reportedly occurred at a government-run school over several months. Following complaints by the victims, the teacher was apprehended under relevant legal statutes and is currently in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:54 IST
Teacher Arrested for Molestation at Maharashtra School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra teacher has been detained for allegedly molesting young female students at a government school. The incidents reportedly occurred between July 2025 and March 2026 in Pauni taluka's Zilla Parishad-run school.

The accused reportedly engaged in inappropriate conduct, including touching and showing obscene videos, targeting students from Classes 3 and 4. On March 9, the misconduct was reported by one victim to a school cook, who then alerted the victim's parents.

Five students in total came forward to testify against the teacher, leading to his arrest on March 10. The teacher faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, with a local court remanding him to three days in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026