Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Concerns in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

An outbreak of jaundice in areas around Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has affected over two dozen people, including 13 schoolchildren. Authorities attribute the outbreak to contaminated water. The local health department is investigating, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent outbreak of jaundice in the Hamirpur region of Himachal Pradesh has incited fear among residents as it has impacted more than two dozen individuals, including 13 schoolchildren. The rise in jaundice cases since March 4 has led to accusations from locals against the management of the drinking water scheme, suspecting its contamination.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential involvement of sewage from surrounding industrial areas in contributing to the outbreak. This situation has prompted Jal Shakti and health departments to commence an investigation. Vivek Kaka, a resident, remarked on the increasing number of cases, demanding urgent corrective measures from the authorities.

In response to the escalating health scare, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested a comprehensive investigation to ensure adequate medical support and preventive measures are deployed, especially to safeguard the affected schoolchildren. Authorities are on high alert, collecting water samples to determine the cause and curtail the spread of the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

