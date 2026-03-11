Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Concerns in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

A recent outbreak of jaundice in the Hamirpur region of Himachal Pradesh has incited fear among residents as it has impacted more than two dozen individuals, including 13 schoolchildren. The rise in jaundice cases since March 4 has led to accusations from locals against the management of the drinking water scheme, suspecting its contamination.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential involvement of sewage from surrounding industrial areas in contributing to the outbreak. This situation has prompted Jal Shakti and health departments to commence an investigation. Vivek Kaka, a resident, remarked on the increasing number of cases, demanding urgent corrective measures from the authorities.

In response to the escalating health scare, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested a comprehensive investigation to ensure adequate medical support and preventive measures are deployed, especially to safeguard the affected schoolchildren. Authorities are on high alert, collecting water samples to determine the cause and curtail the spread of the disease.

