Farewell to a Chronicler: Celebrating the Life of Mark Tully
Veteran journalist Mark Tully, a chronicler of India, has passed away at the age of 90 due to multi-organ failure. Known for his storied career with BBC and insightful books on India, he leaves behind a legacy of impactful storytelling and significant national and international reportage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:27 IST
- India
Veteran journalist and celebrated author Mark Tully has died at a private hospital in South Delhi at the age of 90, due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by hospital authorities.
Tully's extensive career as a chronicler of India included serving as BBC's bureau chief in New Delhi for 22 years and presenting numerous documentaries and radio programs.
The author's pivotal works captured significant historical events, from the Bangladesh war of 1971 to the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Tully received knighthood in 2002 and India's Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contributions.
