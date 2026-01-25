Farewell to a Chronicler: Celebrating the Life of Mark Tully

Veteran journalist and celebrated author Mark Tully has died at a private hospital in South Delhi at the age of 90, due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by hospital authorities.

Tully's extensive career as a chronicler of India included serving as BBC's bureau chief in New Delhi for 22 years and presenting numerous documentaries and radio programs.

The author's pivotal works captured significant historical events, from the Bangladesh war of 1971 to the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Tully received knighthood in 2002 and India's Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contributions.