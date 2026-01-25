Left Menu

Farewell to a Chronicler: Celebrating the Life of Mark Tully

Veteran journalist Mark Tully, a chronicler of India, has passed away at the age of 90 due to multi-organ failure. Known for his storied career with BBC and insightful books on India, he leaves behind a legacy of impactful storytelling and significant national and international reportage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:27 IST
Farewell to a Chronicler: Celebrating the Life of Mark Tully
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist and celebrated author Mark Tully has died at a private hospital in South Delhi at the age of 90, due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by hospital authorities.

Tully's extensive career as a chronicler of India included serving as BBC's bureau chief in New Delhi for 22 years and presenting numerous documentaries and radio programs.

The author's pivotal works captured significant historical events, from the Bangladesh war of 1971 to the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Tully received knighthood in 2002 and India's Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contributions.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026