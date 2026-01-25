Left Menu

Rajasthan Shines: Unveiling the Legacy of Dimensional Stones at Stone Mart

Rajasthan is set to showcase its diverse and high-quality range of dimensional stones at the upcoming Stone Mart in Jaipur. The event will highlight varieties of marble, granite, and sandstone, which have been historically significant in major architectural works worldwide.

In an ambitious effort to boost its global stature in the stone industry, Rajasthan will present its exquisite range of dimensional stones at the Stone Mart expo in Jaipur, as announced by the state's Mines, Geology and Petroleum Department.

Under the guidance of Principal Secretary T Ravikant, preparations for the event are underway. Ravikant emphasized Rajasthan's rich mineral resources and its global reputation for stones such as marble, granite, and sandstone, many of which are distinguished by their unique color variations.

The display will include over 40 types of stones, highlighting their historical use in famous structures like the Ram Temple and the Taj Mahal. This showcase aims to inform visitors about the unique characteristics and locations of Rajasthan's stone reserves.

