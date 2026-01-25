Left Menu

Undercover Lab Exposed in Operation 'Sahyadri Checkmate'

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence dismantled a mobile mephedrone manufacturing lab, seizing drugs worth Rs 55 crore. Operation 'Sahyadri Checkmate' uncovered the lab disguised as a poultry farm and arrested four individuals. Authorities seized over 21 kg of mephedrone and raw materials with a market value of Rs 55 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has cracked down on a covert mephedrone production facility, confiscating narcotics valued at Rs 55 crore and detaining four suspects, the finance ministry announced on Sunday.

Under the mission named 'Sahyadri Checkmate,' the DRI dismantled a mobile lab deceptively situated in a remote area of the Sahyadri ranges and operated under the false front of a poultry farm, enhancing its ability to evade authorities.

Authorities seized a total of 21.912 kg of mephedrone in various forms, alongside 71.5 kg of raw materials, enabling future production. The discovery, made on January 24, showcases an operation that revealed a fully functional and mobile manufacturing unit for the NDPS substance, prompting notable arrests and drug seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

