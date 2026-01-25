Undercover Lab Exposed in Operation 'Sahyadri Checkmate'

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has cracked down on a covert mephedrone production facility, confiscating narcotics valued at Rs 55 crore and detaining four suspects, the finance ministry announced on Sunday.

Under the mission named 'Sahyadri Checkmate,' the DRI dismantled a mobile lab deceptively situated in a remote area of the Sahyadri ranges and operated under the false front of a poultry farm, enhancing its ability to evade authorities.

Authorities seized a total of 21.912 kg of mephedrone in various forms, alongside 71.5 kg of raw materials, enabling future production. The discovery, made on January 24, showcases an operation that revealed a fully functional and mobile manufacturing unit for the NDPS substance, prompting notable arrests and drug seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)