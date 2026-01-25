Left Menu

Silambattam Icon K Pajanivel Honored with Padma Shri

K Pajanivel, a renowned Silambattam expert from Puducherry, is set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award. Practicing for 40 years, the 53-year-old martial artist celebrates this recognition, highlighting Silambattam's benefits for mental agility, concentration, and self-defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:55 IST
Silambattam Icon K Pajanivel Honored with Padma Shri
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Silambattam exponent K Pajanivel has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Centre, a recognition that has filled the 53-year-old with immense joy. The traditional martial arts instructor from Puducherry has honed his skills over four decades in this ancient art form.

Pajanivel, who hails from the rural Poornankuppam area, expressed pride and happiness over the acknowledgment of his dedication to Silambattam. Speaking to PTI, he emphasized the martial art's role in enhancing mental agility, concentration, and self-defense skills.

With the Padma Shri recognition, Pajanivel's contributions to preserving and promoting Silambattam have gained nationwide acclaim, spotlighting the multifaceted advantages of this stick-based martial art practiced widely for its health and safety benefits.

